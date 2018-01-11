WASHINGTON (AP) — Perhaps nowhere are the choices facing voters next Tuesday more vividly on display than in the battle for control of the U.S. House. Democrats are fielding more women and minority candidates, while Republicans are trying to hold their majority with mostly white men.

Democrats have nominated more than 180 female candidates for the House, a new record. But while voters might send 100 or more of them to victory, Republicans could have fewer women than now in their ranks. Nearly 9 in 10 House Republicans are likely to be white men in the next Congress.

The racial divide is even starker. House Republicans now count just over a dozen minority members, a number that won't change much. Meanwhile, African-American, Latino and Asian-American lawmakers make up almost half the Democratic caucus.

