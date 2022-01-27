x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
National Politics

Slain Virginia journalist's dad announces bid for Congress

Andy Parker, the father of Alison Parker (a reporter killed during a live shot) said he's seeking the Democratic nomination in VA's 5th District.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2016 file photo, Andy Parker and his wife, Barbara, listen as Virginia Gov. Terry McAulliffe announces a compromise on a set of gun bills at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. The family of a slain journalist is asking the Federal Trade Commission, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, to take action against Facebook for failing to remove online footage of her shooting death. Andy Parker says the company is violating its own terms of service in hosting videos on Facebook and its sibling service Instagram that glorify violence. His daughter, TV news reporter Alison Parker, and cameraman Adam Ward were killed by a former co-worker while reporting for Roanoke, Virginia’s WDBJ-TV in August 2015. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. — The father of a Virginia journalist fatally shot during a live broadcast in 2015 is announcing his bid for Congress. 

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Andy Parker announced Thursday that he'll seek the Democratic nomination in Virginia's newly-drawn 5th District and challenge Republican Rep. Bob Good. 

Parker said he'll have a running mate: his daughter, Alison, a WDBJ-TV reporter killed by a former colleague during an interview at Smith Mountain Lake. 

Parker has taken up other political battles, pushing for gun-control measures and fighting Facebook for allowing the video of her slaying to circulate. 

He lives just outside the new district, notes that he's 10 miles from the district and has lived there for 25 years.

Related Articles

Author's Note: The video below is on file from Lobby Day in Richmond, VA on Jan. 20, 2020.

In Other News

US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Announces Retirement