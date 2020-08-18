Maybe a joke, maybe not: President Trump says he'll seek third term

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Maybe it was a joke. But, he didn't smile and he didn't laugh.
President Donald J. Trump has again raised the prospect of seeking a third term in the White House, in a speech Monday in Milwaukee.
The President told the crowd he will win this November, but then, he added: "And then after that, we'll go for another four years because you know what? They spied on my campaign. We should get a re-do of four years."
However, the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution plainly states: "No person shall be elected to the office of President more than twice."
The measure was passed by Congress in 1947, signed by President Harry S. Truman and then ratified by the requisite 36th state, Minnesota, in 1951. A few Presidents since then -- Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan -- opposed it.
Regent University Law School Associate Dean, law professor, and Constitutional scholar Brad Jacob says there is just not a chance that Trump can do it.
"The bottom line is, regardless of what he was thinking, regardless of what he intended, no, Mr. Trump cannot be elected if he wins this Fall. That will be the last opportunity to run for president," he said. "The odds of a Constitutional amendment to allow any president to seek a third term I think is worth just saying it's impossible."