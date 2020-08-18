Maybe a joke, maybe not: President Trump says he'll seek third term

But the 22nd Amendment states no person shall be elected president more than two times.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Maybe it was a joke. But, he didn't smile and he didn't laugh.

President Donald J. Trump has again raised the prospect of seeking a third term in the White House, in a speech Monday in Milwaukee.

The President told the crowd he will win this November, but then, he added: "And then after that, we'll go for another four years because you know what? They spied on my campaign. We should get a re-do of four years."

However, the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution plainly states: "No person shall be elected to the office of President more than twice."

The measure was passed by Congress in 1947, signed by President Harry S. Truman and then ratified by the requisite 36th state, Minnesota, in 1951. A few Presidents since then -- Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan -- opposed it.

Regent University Law School Associate Dean, law professor, and Constitutional scholar Brad Jacob says there is just not a chance that Trump can do it.