Virginia politicians wish Biden, Harris well on Inauguration Day

NORFOLK, Va. — On Jan. 20, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were gearing up for their swearing-in ceremony.

Many of Virginia's politicians reached out on social media to share well-wishes for the new administration.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner said the event "sends a message of hope around the world."

Today, our nation sends a message of hope across the world.

Today we build back better and heal our country.

Today is @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris’ moment.#InaugurationDay — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 20, 2021

The Biden/Harris team asked people who would have to travel for the inauguration to stay home, and therefore prevent the spread of coronavirus, so not as many representatives as usual were in DC for the event.

Two that did get to attend in-person were Rep. Elaine Luria (D-2nd District) and Rep. Donald McEachin (D-4th District).

McEachin has been an outspoken supporter of Biden, and expressed excitement to see he and Harris get sworn in.

Honored and very excited to be here! pic.twitter.com/dJxcmvLoQd — Rep. Donald McEachin (@RepMcEachin) January 20, 2021

Luria shared a photo taken near the capital, where she was masked and standing in a group of distanced folding chairs.

She said the day would "serve as a reminder of the strength of our democracy."