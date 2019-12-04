NORFOLK, Va. — Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke will be making campaign stops in Virginia this week, including several in Hampton Roads on Tuesday.

The former Texas Congressman will make stops in Norfolk, Hampton, Williamsburg, as well as central and northern Virginia.

13News Now Political Analyst Quentin Kidd said it’s a sign from his campaign that O'Rourke believes the Tidewater region holds significant value in the upcoming election.

"I think what he’s decided is there’s enough of a millennial vote in Virginia, especially in the urban areas, that he thinks he can capture that, capitalize on that," said Kidd.

O'Rourke's visit to Hampton Roads is the first by a major Democratic candidate for the 2020 presidential election.

Kidd explained Democratic presidential hopefuls were hesitant to be the first to visit Virginia given the blackface scandals surrounding Governor Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring as well as the sexual assault allegations against Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax.

"They didn’t want to put themselves or the Governor or the Lt. Governor or the Attorney General in a bind and the bind is, 'Do I come to Virginia to campaign and not invite the governor to be at my campaign event?'" said Kidd.

O'Rourke plans to be in Virginia on April 16 and 17, with all of his planned Hampton Roads appearances on the 16th:

8:40 a.m. ET

Southside Community Meet and Greet

Charlie’s American Cafe

4024 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23504



10:35 a.m. ET

Peninsula Community Meet and Greet

The Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery

504 N King St, Hampton, VA 23669



1:35 p.m. ET

William and Mary Meet and Greet

Trinkle Hall

108 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185

