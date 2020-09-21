What it takes to appoint a new Supreme Court Justice

President Trump is looking to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacancy as quickly as possible. Here's a closer look at how the process could shape up.

NORFOLK, Va. — Following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it’s the President -- and ultimately the Senate -- who will decide if a new Supreme Court Justice will take her place.

The first thing that happens after the president announces a justice nominee is the vetting process by the Senate Judiciary Committee. This is when the nominee’s record and personal background is checked.

The committee will then hold public hearings that typically last several days, and they will be televised for the public to see.

“This is the most important part of the process when it comes to us, the American people, being able to see the next potential Supreme Court Justice,” said 13News Now political analyst Quentin Kidd.

Following the hearings, the committee will vote. This isn’t the vote that appoints the nominee; it’s a vote to endorse and recommend them to the full Senate. If the committee is deadlocked, a nomination can still move forward without an endorsement.

The nominee is now in the hands of the full Senate. After debate, senators will vote and a simple majority will confirm the nomination. If there is a tie, the Vice President casts the deciding vote.