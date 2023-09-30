With House lacking a permanent Speaker, work on NDAA, other key legislation grinds to a halt

Virginia Wesleyan University political science professor calls current impasse "incredibly troubling."

WASHINGTON — The fate of the nation's annual defense policy bill -- as well as several other critical public policy priorities -- is unsettled following the removal of former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, a first in U.S. history.

All legislative work has reached a total standstill as the chamber is essentially frozen, and House members have gone home.

It means nothing is being done about resolving the $886.3 billion 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, including a pay raise for troops and funding for Ford-class aircraft carriers and Virginia and Columbia-class submarines.

"I think it's incredibly troubling, from the perspective of the NDAA it was already clear that that this year was going to be more contentious than normal," said Virginia Wesleyan University Associate Professor of Political Science Leslie Caughell. "I think it's entirely possible we're not going to get this through cleanly in the way that would happen in the past."

Additionally, nothing is being done about President Biden's request for $24 billion in aid for Ukraine and its war with Russia and nothing is being done to prevent a government shutdown when the current continuing resolution expires November 17.

Caughell is worried.

"Without a Speaker and essentially stalling any business until there is a Speaker, you run the risk of slowing down a lot of important legislation," she said.

Two Republican lawmakers have officially stated they want to be the next Speaker. They are House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) and House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).