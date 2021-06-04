N.C. bill would ban treatment for trans people under 21

The measure that will almost assuredly not become law would prevent doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A trio of North Carolina Republicans are looking to ban gender confirming treatment options for residents under 21.

LGBTQ advocates fear the bill would also out people under 21 who tell state workers that they may be transgender.

Senate Bill 514 follows a nationwide trend of GOP-controlled state legislatures looking to limit treatments for transgender adolescents.