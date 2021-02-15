NC GOP to vote on censuring Burr after impeachment vote

Burr said in a statement after the trial that Trump “bears responsibility” for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The North Carolina Republican Party is expected to vote Monday on whether to censure Sen. Richard Burr over his vote to convict former President Donald Trump during Trump's second impeachment trial.

Party spokesman Tim Wigginton told multiple news outlets Sunday that the group's central committee would meet for the vote Monday night.

Burr is one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump of “incitement of insurrection” on Saturday.

Trump was acquitted because the vote fell short of the two-thirds majority needed for conviction.