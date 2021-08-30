NC governor vetoes doing away with pistol purchase permits

An override will be difficult for Republicans at the General Assembly and for conservative gun-rights activists.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would do away with the permit someone must obtain from a county sheriff before buying a pistol. Cooper's veto on Monday was expected.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bill repealing North Carolina pistol purchase permit heading to governor

He says gun-permit laws reduce deaths and the availability of guns to commit crimes.

An override will be difficult for Republicans at the General Assembly and for conservative gun-rights activists, who see ending the pistol-permit mandate as a big agenda item.