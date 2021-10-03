NC House Republicans pitch changes to emergency laws

Some NC Republican legislators want to change state laws that have allowed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to place coronavirus restrictions upon businesses and schools.

Some North Carolina Republican legislators want to change state laws that have allowed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to place severe restrictions upon businesses, schools and activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Republicans scheduled a Legislative Building news conference on Wednesday to talk about their proposal involving the state Emergency Management Act.

Wednesday is the one-year anniversary of Cooper issuing his first executive order related to the coronavirus.

Lawmakers have tried unsuccessfully to overturn portions of Cooper’s orders with their own legislation.