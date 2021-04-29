NC House speaker: Transgender sports bill has been set aside

Speaker Tim Moore tells The Associated Press there's not a need to take up the "Save Women’s Sports Act."

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's House speaker says the legislature won’t advance legislation preventing transgender girls and women from competing in school sports labeled for biologically female athletes.

Speaker Tim Moore tells The Associated Press there's not a need to take up the "Save Women’s Sports Act" and questioned whether there would be enough votes for it to become law.

The inaction marks another decision by Republicans to step away from controversial LGBT legislation.

The Senate won't vote on legislation that sought to limit medical treatments for transgender people under 21.