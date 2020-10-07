x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

politics

N.C. Republicans holding annual convention online

The state convention is being held Friday with some 1,400 delegates participating from home or at county party offices.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republicans are holding their annual convention online after COVID-19 health concerns led a top state health official to recommend GOP activists not gather in person. 

The state convention is being held Friday with some 1,400 delegates participating from home or at county party offices. 

A traditional convention planned for Greenville was canceled last week. 

Party leaders blamed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration for the cancellation, saying they had agreed to scale back attendance. Cooper has defended the advice given by his state health director. 

The state Democratic Party held a virtual convention last month.

RELATED: Republicans, except Trump, now push mask-wearing

RELATED: Jacksonville, new home of GOP convention, now requires masks

RELATED: Democrats confirm new plans for nearly all-virtual Milwaukee convention