N.C. Republicans holding annual convention online

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republicans are holding their annual convention online after COVID-19 health concerns led a top state health official to recommend GOP activists not gather in person.

The state convention is being held Friday with some 1,400 delegates participating from home or at county party offices.

A traditional convention planned for Greenville was canceled last week.

Party leaders blamed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration for the cancellation, saying they had agreed to scale back attendance. Cooper has defended the advice given by his state health director.