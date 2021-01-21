NC Rev. Barber holds major role at inauguration service

The Rev. William Barber of Goldsboro will deliver the homily at Thursday’s interfaith Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina minister and civil rights leader holds a major role in the traditional prayer service held in conjunction with the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The Rev. William Barber of Goldsboro will deliver the homily at Thursday’s interfaith Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service.

The event is hosted by Washington National Cathedral, but it will be largely virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barber is a minister at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, co-chair of the national Poor People’s Campaign and president of the Repairers of the Breach.