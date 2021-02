NC Supreme Court: Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Forest's campaign argues the political arm of the State Employees Association of North Carolina did not provide proper disclosures in a political ad.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Supreme Court says former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest can sue over an ad run in support of his 2012 campaign opponent.

A divided appeals court previously ruled Forest's lawsuit could go forward. The Supreme Court has reaffirmed that decision.

Forest wants the group to pay him $78,000, even though he wound up winning the 2012 election against Democrat Linda Coleman and his 2016 reelection bid.