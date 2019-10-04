LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signs Senate Bill 654, it would make misrepresenting your pet as a service animal a misdemeanor with a $250 fine.

The most heard of instances of misrepresentation of a service animal is when someone does so as to not pay their pet deposit to a renter, to be able to take their pet to animal-restricted areas or to take their pets onto planes.

According to data from the American Disabilities Act, service animals are specifically dogs or miniature horses (we're serious) which are trained to help people with a variety of needs.

Whereas support animals can vary among many species and help pet owners with emotional issues like depression, PTSD, or anxiety.

Senate Bill 654 covers misrepresenting your animal as a service animal. The bill does not mention support animals.