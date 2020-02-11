Texas 'Trump Train' investigation now in the hands of the FBI

Last Friday the 'Trump Train' surrounded a Biden/Harris campaign bus on I-35 when two vehicles collided.

SAN ANTONIO — San Marcos Police were the first to get calls about an incident Saturday where a caravan of vehicles called the "Trump Train" surrounded a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris campaign bus. They say they sent three officers but because of the amount of traffic they were unable to catch up to the bus before it exited their jurisdiction.

Friday afternoon on I-35 as the Biden/Harris campaign bus was traveling from San Antonio to Austin, it was surrounded by what people are calling the "Trump Train."

Viral video shows a black truck colliding with a white SUV, and according to a Kyle Police report, available video footage makes it appear as though the at-fault vehicle may be the white SUV and the victim the driver of the black truck.

Following the incident that evening the President tweeted a video of the bus and the "Trump Train" and the words "I LOVE TEXAS!" Then yesterday evening another tweet from the President along with a picture from another Twitter account showing an FBI statement that they are investigating.

In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people! https://t.co/of6Lna3HMU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

Many others responded to the incident on Twitter, including former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather saying, "These Trump "intimidation caravans" are engaging in criminal behavior in at least some — I think many —instances. Law enforcement must take a stand on the side of public safety and justice."