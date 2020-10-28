New poll finds Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 12 points in Virginia

Less than a week from Election Day, a new poll found that Joe Biden holds a solid 12-point lead over Donald Trump among Virginia voters.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new survey released by the Christopher Newport University Wason Center shows that President Donald Trump is trailing Joe Biden in Virginia.

Just six days from Election Day, the Wason Center for Civic Leadership released its latest poll on how the presidential race looks among Virginia voters. Biden leads Trump, 53% to 41%, according to a survey of likely voters across the state.

Black voters, women, college-educated voters and voters older than 45 all back Biden.

Men are pretty split between both candidates while non-college-educated voters showed a marginal preference for Trump.

In the center's last poll released back in September, it showed that Biden was still the favorite among Virginia voters. He held a slight five-point lead over Trump, 48% to 43%.

As for the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Senator Mark Warner holds a substantial lead over Republican Daniel Gade by 20 points (57% to 37%). The last CNU Wason Center poll released in mid-September on this Senate race showed that Warner led the race by 13 points.

The latest findings show that Warner has made significant strides in gaining the support of men, white voters, older voters and non-college-educated voters. However, the majority of Republican voters favor Gade.

There's strong bipartisan support for a state amendment that creates a commission to draw boundaries for the commonwealth's U.S. Congressional districts, Senate districts and House of Delegates districts.

The Wason Center also polled what current issues are most important to Virginia voters. The chief issue state citizens want to be addressed is the COVID-19 pandemic -- 29% of voters who were polled stated that matter was most significant.

Health care (13%), racial inequality (11%) and climate change (6%) all fell behind the pandemic, but were still seen as important issues.

The Wason Center interviewed 908 registered Virginia voters through phone interviews from Oct. 15 to Oct. 27. The margin of error for the whole survey is +/-3.4%.