RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democrats in key congressional races continued outraising Republican opponents in the first half of October.

Newly filed campaign finance reports show Democrats raised more funds in three of four hotly contested congressional districts currently held by Republicans.

Richmond-area Democrat Abigail Spanberger raised nearly $1 million between Oct. 1 and Oct. 17, the most of any candidate in the state. She's facing incumbent GOP Rep. Dave Brat, who raised about $400,000.

Democrats running in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads also outraised their GOP opponents. Republican Denver Riggleman, running in a congressional district that includes parts of central and southern Virginia, outraised Democrat Leslie Cockburn.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine outraised Republican challenger Corey Stewart in the latest reporting period. Overall, Kaine has about raised about $20 million more than Stewart.

