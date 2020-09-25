Newport News/Williamsburg International airport prepares for rally, Trump's arrival

The event is set for 9 p.m. on September 25, and doors will open at 6 p.m. Crowds and vendors were at the airport all day, ahead of the rally.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Friday, visitors flocked to the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PFH) to either attend or protest President Donald Trump's scheduled Make America Great Again campaign rally.

From the early morning, vendors were setting up shop outside the airport. There were long lines of visitors by 2:30 p.m.

Early estimates guessed as many as 4,000 people could attend the event. There were protests also planned for the airport, which could bring more people to the area.

Security increasing in Newport News for President Trump Rally. It’s set to begin at 9:00 pm. Many supporters are in line. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/2KwLpE9Wgf — Angelo Vargas 13News Now (@13AngeloVargas) September 25, 2020

President Trump will fly into Newport News tonight for a rally. Here’s the line of people currently waiting to attend the event. Hundreds are already here, a few are wearing masks.



Despite the rain, the event is set up outside the Atlantic Aviation hangar at @FlyPHF #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/6kkb4Jeuom — Evan Watson (@13EvanWatson) September 25, 2020

Thursday, concerns about the number of people who could be at the event prompted a health department official to ask the airport to scale back the event, or cancel it.

By 3 p.m. Friday, Atlantic Aviation (the private company organizing the rally) had not issued any cancellation or postponement instructions.