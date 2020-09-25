Newport News/Williamsburg International airport prepares for rally, Trump's arrival

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Friday, visitors flocked to the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PFH) to either attend or protest President Donald Trump's scheduled Make America Great Again campaign rally.
The event is set for 9 p.m. on September 25, and doors will open at 6 p.m.
From the early morning, vendors were setting up shop outside the airport. There were long lines of visitors by 2:30 p.m.
Early estimates guessed as many as 4,000 people could attend the event. There were protests also planned for the airport, which could bring more people to the area.
Thursday, concerns about the number of people who could be at the event prompted a health department official to ask the airport to scale back the event, or cancel it.
By 3 p.m. Friday, Atlantic Aviation (the private company organizing the rally) had not issued any cancellation or postponement instructions.
13News Now reporter Angelo Vargas is on the scene, tweeting live updates from outside PFH airport.