NFL player honors NC woman killed by police in 2015

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black woman who was fatally shot by a police officer nearly six years ago in North Carolina has been honored by an NFL player.
The NFL on Friday tweeted a picture of Janisha Fonville with the hashtag #SayTheirStories. The post included a photo of Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II wearing a helmet with her name.
She's one of nearly 90 people honored through an NFL program that recognizes victims of systemic racism and police violence.
The Charlotte Observer reports Fonville was shot by an officer who responded to a call at a Charlotte apartment on Feb. 18, 2015.
Police say she had a knife and lunged at officers, but her then-partner disputes this.