Nonprofit VP announces campaign for House of Delegates 94th District

Phil Hernandez said he'd run for the new 94th District, created as a result of recent redistricting. The district covers the northern half of Norfolk.

Phil Hernandez, a Norfolk resident and Vice President of The Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, just announced his candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates 94th District.

The 94th District is newly created from the most recent census redistricting, and covers the northern half of Norfolk. That means there is no incumbent candidate for the seat.

Hernandez, a Democrat, said he worked in former president Barack Obama's White House. He also said in his role at the nonprofit, he's pushed for higher minimum wage, higher teacher pay, and criminal justice reform.

On his campaign website, Hernandez's priorities are listed as: "ensuring quality public education for every child in Virginia, protecting our environment and accelerating a clean energy future, expanding access to healthcare, creating an economy that helps families and our community thrive, and becoming a more just and inclusive Virginia."

He's been endorsed by Norfolk councilmember Andria McClellan, former Del. Jay Jones and a slew of other political figures.

“I’m proud to step up and fight for my community at this critical time. Right now, the Youngkin administration is trying to divide us. In the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen efforts to undermine the health and safety of students and educators in the classroom, cut funding for public schools, and eliminate environmental policies that save families money on their energy bills and prepare our region for a changing climate,” Hernandez said.

“I’m running because I have a different vision for our city," he continued. "I know we can only make Norfolk a better place to live, work, and raise a family if we invest in our people and in our future so that opportunity is within everyone’s reach.”