Norfolk City Council considers Military Circle Mall redevelopment proposals

NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, the Norfolk City Council held a special meeting with developers who want to redevelop the area of Military Circle Mall.

In 2020, the City of Norfolk’s Economic Development Authority purchased the land around the mall for redevelopment. Three major developers proposed ideas for what to do with the area, including a mix of stores, residential areas and entertainment venues.

“It looks like a desert, to be honest. You know there’s not really much there anymore," said Norfolk resident Jalissa Brim.

But it’s a matter of when and what will replace the mall. Brim lives near the mall and knows what she wants to see.

“A different variety of stores, different stuff or family-wise or something. Something better to make a better environment for here," said Brim.

The developers with Crossroads Partnership LLC -- a partnership between Stephen Ballard, the CEO of S.B. Ballard Construction Company, and NFL Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith -- said this was their first time presenting their proposal of retail space with an arena.

The second developer that presented was Norfolk MC Associates LLC. They want to develop retail stores, an amphitheater, and a lake.

City leaders have not posted when the third developer, Virginia Beach native and Grammy Award-winning artist Pharrell Williams with Wellness Circle LLC will present their idea of a mix of retail, residential, and arena spaces in the area.

“It’s great publicity. So why not?" said Brim.