Norfolk City Council to vote on funding of local security protections for Rep. Luria

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk City Council will vote Tuesday on accepting funds from the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) to protect Elaine Luria, the Democratic congresswoman who lives in the city.

The $68,000 in funding would go towards paying deputies with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to provide security support as independent contractors.

The protections come amid threats Luria has received while serving on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack.

“Due to the Congresswoman’s work on the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, she and her family have been subjected to threats of violence as people continue to perpetuate dangerous election lies and conspiracy theories," Jayce Genco, Luria's communications director, said in a statement. "Threats of violence against anyone is reprehensible, and it’s unfortunate that standing up for the truth in America today means risking the health and safety of you and your family."

Genco added that Luria appreciates the close coordination between local law enforcement and the USCP. He said Luria will "continue to live up to her oath to support and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic."

The Jan. 6 attack happened during the congressional certification of electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election, instigated by supporters of former President Donald Trump who were led to believe the election was fraudulent.

The House Jan. 6 committee has sought to uncover the actions leading up to the attack, including Trump's false election fraud claims.

Luria co-led the committee's most recent prime-time hearing, alongside Republican Adam Kinzinger. The committee presented a timeline showing that Trump watched the carnage unfold at the Capitol, yet didn't act to stop it for over three hours.