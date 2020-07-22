Norfolk city councilwoman Andria McClellan exploring run for Virginia lieutenant governor

McClellan says that while she explores a run for lieutenant governor, she wants to take time listening to Virginians and support candidates on the ballot in November

NORFOLK, Va. — One of Norfolk's city council members is looking at a possible run for lieutenant governor of Virginia.

Councilmember Andria McClellan announced on Wednesday that she's exploring a bid for the position. She was elected to the Norfolk city council in May 2016.

McClellan says while she's looking into a potential run, she wants to spend the next few months listening to Virginians across the Commonwealth and supporting candidates on the ballot this November.

"The past few months have shone a long overdue spotlight on the inequality to access across the Commonwealth of Virginia and beyond. We need a Virginia that works for everyone -- no matter the color of your skin, your zip code, who you love or how you identify, a Virginia that has more access and opportunity for all. I know that together we can build a Virginia with innovation, connection, equal justice, hope, clean energy and opportunity for all our communities. That is why I have decided to explore a run for the office of Lieutenant Governor," McClellan said.

Other elected officials have recently announced their runs for executive positions in Virginia.

State Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy was one of the first to announce that she will run for Virginia governor in 2021. Also running for governor is state Senator Jennifer McClellan.

Delegate Haya Ayala launched her bid for lieutenant governor. Closer to home, Delegate Jay Jones who represents parts of Norfolk announced that he would be running for attorney general next year, as well.

McClellan also announced the launch of her new political action committee Access for Virginia which "will support candidates whose agendas include smart strategies to expand opportunity across the Commonwealth."