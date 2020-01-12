Norfolk councilwoman Andria McClellan announces run for Virginia lieutenant governor

McClellan is running her campaign on issues like providing Virginia families with high-speed internet, quality education and jobs with better wages.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city councilmember Andria McClellan confirmed Tuesday that she is entering the 2021 race for Virginia lieutenant governor.

McClellan announced back in July that she was just exploring a run. Now, she's officially thrown her hat into the ring.

She is running as a Democrat and joins a growing field of candidates who are all vying to become the commonwealth's next lieutenant governor, including Virginia Beach Delegate Glenn Davis and Prince William Delegate Haya Ayala.

“The last four years have seeded a divide in our country and in our Commonwealth. Every day more families in Virginia are hurting from the physical, emotional and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nationally, we are on a new path to bring our country together and rebuild our economy in a way that works for everyone, not just a select few. That same hope for opportunity for all must be a top priority in Virginia,” said McClellan. “We need a Virginia that provides access to opportunity for everyone -- no matter the color of your skin, your zip code, who you love or how you identify. This is why I am running to be the next Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.”

I am proud to announce that I am officially running to be the next Lieutenant Governor of Virginia. #A4VA #AndriaforVirginia #ACCESS4VA #ATeamhttps://t.co/Urs6qADGDt — Andria McClellan (@AndriaMcClellan) December 1, 2020

In July, she explained that she wanted to spend more time speaking with citizens across Virginia and encouraging them to vote in the November general election.

McClellan indicated in a YouTube video on her run that she will work to provide Virginia families with high-speed internet, quality education and jobs with better wages. She also signaled that she would work to make Virginia a driving force behind clean energy and wants citizens to have access to affordable health care.

"As an elected official, businesswoman, and mom of three, I have the experience we need to build broad coalitions, win this election, and make sure Virginia emerges from the COVID-19 crisis stronger than ever. But I need your help to get the job done!" McClellan wrote on her donation website.