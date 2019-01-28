WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday over $5 million in federal funding will be given to Norfolk for HIV relief efforts.

The funding would come through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to enhance access to cost-efficient, community-based care for low-income individuals and families with HIV.

“We are pleased to announce federal funding to help those with HIV in Norfolk get the care they deserve,” the Senators said.

The grant was awarded to the Mermaid city through HHS's HIV Emergency Relief Project Grant program. The program provides funding to communities that have been most impacted by the HIV epidemic.

