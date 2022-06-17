Norfolk aims to find new police chief by October

It's anyone's guess as to whether the city manager will hire an outsider or promote an officer already in the ranks.

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is likely still several months away from naming a new police chief.

City leaders are still in the process of choosing a search firm that will aid in the nationwide search, 13News Now has learned.

A city spokesperson says the goal remains naming a new chief by October.

It's anyone's guess as to whether the city manager will hire an outsider or promote an officer already in the ranks.

There have only been four police chiefs in Norfolk since 1993.

The city promoted the last two from within the department.

Boone and his predecessor, Goldsmith, both served on the force for decades before they were named Top Cop.

Norfolk leaders hired the two prior chiefs, Bruce Marquis and Melvin High, from outside Hampton Roads.

When asked if any internal candidates would be considered, the city spokesperson told 13News Now that "any qualified candidates will be given consideration."

The search firm, once chosen, will hold public-listening sessions to identify what traits Norfolk residents want in their new chief.