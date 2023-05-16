NC Senate votes to override Cooper abortion veto, House set to vote later Tuesday evening

If the House votes similarly, it will force a 12-week abortion ban into law.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's state Senators voted 30-20 Tuesday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the Republican-endorsed 12-week abortion ban. The House will vote later in the evening, potentially completing the override of the veto.

On Monday, Republican leaders said they believed they had enough votes in both chambers of the General Assembly to override Cooper's veto on Senate Bill 20 to push it into law.

The bill would ban nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy should the House vote similarly to the Senate. It also would place limits on new exceptions, capping abortions at 20 weeks in cases of rape or incest and 24 weeks for "life-limiting" fetal anomalies, including certain physical or genetic disorders that can be diagnosed prenatally. An existing exception for when the life of the pregnant woman is in danger would remain in place.

Cooper vetoed the bill during an abortion rights rally in Raleigh on Saturday. He pledged to veto the bill when it first cleared the General Assembly, calling it an "egregious, unacceptable attack on women."

On the other side, Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Forsyth County Republican who helped author the legislation, said conservatives viewed this as "an opportunity to put forth a very pro-life, pro-woman legislation."

Krawiec was joined by fellow Republican senators Lisa Barnes (Nash County), Amy Galey (Alamance County) and Vickie Sawyer (Iredell County) in releasing this statement:

This is a monumental moment for women, children, and families in North Carolina. Our bill puts to rest all of the noise and lies we’ve been hearing this past week, and brings to life a culture that cherishes motherhood and saves the lives of the unborn.

"This bill is not medically sound. I think there's a lot of misinformation," Dr. Beverly Gray, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Duke University, said.

Gray said her colleagues unsuccessfully tried to convince lawmakers to keep the 20-week abortion restriction in place. Other physicians say it's not a black-and-white issue.

"This is such a hard and difficult topic," Dr. Susan Bane, the medical director of the Choices Women's Center in Wilson, said. "And it is not settled science."

Bane opposes abortion from conception and says it's based on the oath she took as a physician. The Catholic Diocese of Charlotte and Raleigh issued a statement Monday in support of the bill, saying, "While this bill is not perfect, we hope it will become law to advance protection for unborn children and support for mothers in need."

How vetoes work in North Carolina

In North Carolina, the governor can veto a bill, sending it back to the General Assembly for reconsideration. Unlike some states, including South Carolina, North Carolina does not give its governor line-item veto power, meaning he or she can only veto an entire bill, not single items within a piece of legislation.

Here's how an override works:

In order to override a veto that's been sent back by the governor, three-fifths of lawmakers in both chambers must agree to pass the bill. In this particular case, Republicans have enough members in the House and Senate to override a veto from the governor, provided all lawmakers vote along party lines. If just one Republican in the House voted against the bill, the veto override would fail.

The GOP is able to override Cooper's veto authority due to having three-fifths of the vote in each chamber. When longtime Democratic Rep. Tricia Cotham switched parties in April, just months after winning reelection in District 112, Republicans secured enough votes to have the "veto-proof" supermajority in both chambers.

