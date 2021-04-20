x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Politics

North Carolina won't pass bill to ban youth trans procedures

The measure put forward earlier this month would have prohibited doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to minors.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, R-Rockingham speaks after being sworn in during the opening session of the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C. The office of Berger said on Tuesday, April 20, the chamber won't advance a controversial bill put forward this month by three GOP members that sought to limit medical treatments for transgender people under 21.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. — A top North Carolina GOP lawmaker will not advance a proposal seeking to limit medical treatments for transgender people under 21. 

The measure put forward by three Republicans earlier this month would have prohibited doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to minors and young adults. 

State employees would have been required to tell parents if their child expressed desire to be treated in a way that is incompatible with the gender they were assigned at birth.

LGBTQ advocates are glad the bill will not go forward but worry about the harm it has already done.

Related Articles