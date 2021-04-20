North Carolina won't pass bill to ban youth trans procedures

The measure put forward earlier this month would have prohibited doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to minors.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A top North Carolina GOP lawmaker will not advance a proposal seeking to limit medical treatments for transgender people under 21.

The measure put forward by three Republicans earlier this month would have prohibited doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to minors and young adults.

State employees would have been required to tell parents if their child expressed desire to be treated in a way that is incompatible with the gender they were assigned at birth.