North Carolina legislative annual session resumes after break

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina legislature is resuming its annual session, two weeks after meeting to approve a $1.6 billion package that distributed COVID-19 funds from Washington.

Lawmakers scheduled floor sessions and a committee meeting as they return starting Monday.

Constituents can come inside the Legislative Building again now that it will reopen to the public after being closed for four weeks.

The building’s capacity will be capped and members, staff and visitors should expect temperature checks when going inside.