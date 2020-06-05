North Carolina Republican state convention pushed back to July

The party had planned to hold the four-day convention in Greenville starting May 14. Now it’s been pushed back to July 9 at the Greenville Convention Center.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Republican Party has delayed its convention by two months because of the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.

The party had planned to hold the four-day convention in Greenville starting May 14. Now it’s been pushed back to July 9 at the Greenville Convention Center.

Party activists will elect Republican National Committee members and state delegates to the national covention, which is still set for late August in Charlotte.