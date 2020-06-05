x
North Carolina Republican state convention pushed back to July

The party had planned to hold the four-day convention in Greenville starting May 14. Now it’s been pushed back to July 9 at the Greenville Convention Center.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Republican Party has delayed its convention by two months because of the continuing COVID-19 outbreak. 

The party had planned to hold the four-day convention in Greenville starting May 14. Now it’s been pushed back to July 9 at the Greenville Convention Center. 

Party activists will elect Republican National Committee members and state delegates to the national covention, which is still set for late August in Charlotte.  

North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley says the party is committed to hosting the state convention, but that it had to adapt to the “evolving timeline” for reopening the state.

