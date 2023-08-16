Veto overridden: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect in North Carolina

GOP supermajorities in the House and Senate rejected the Democratic governor’s veto during deliberations late Wednesday that were tense and chaotic at times.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Transgender youth in North Carolina lost access Wednesday to the gender-affirming treatments many credit as live-saving after the Republican-controlled General Assembly overrode the Democratic governor’s veto of legislation banning such care.

GOP supermajorities in the House and Senate enacted — over Gov. Roy Cooper’s opposition — a bill barring medical professionals from providing hormone therapy, puberty-blocking drugs and surgical gender-transition procedures to anyone under 18, with limited medical exceptions.

The policy takes effect immediately, but minors who had begun treatment before Aug. 1 may continue receiving that care if their doctors deem it medically necessary and their parents consent.

North Carolina becomes the 22nd state to enact legislation restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for trans minors. But most of those laws face legal challenges, and local LGBTQ+ right advocates have vowed to challenge the ban in court. Most of the laws elsewhere are facing lawsuits.

Democratic Sen. Lisa Grafstein, North Carolina’s only out LGBTQ+ state senator, said the gender-affirming care bill “may be the most heartbreaking bill in a truly heartbreaking session.

Some LGBTQ+ rights advocates in the Senate gallery began yelling after Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who was presiding, cut off Grafstein to let another lawmaker speak. Several people were then escorted out of the chamber by state capitol police.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Forsyth County Republican and the primary sponsor of the gender-affirming care bill, said the state has a responsibility to protect children from receiving potentially irreversible procedures before they are old enough to make their own informed medical decisions.

The Senate voted 27-18 to complete the veto override approved earlier by the House, which voted 73-46 in favor of overriding Cooper's veto.

During Wednesday's debate on House Bill 808, Democratic members of the body made final appeals to their colleagues. Rep. Sarah Crawford of Wake County pleaded with her colleagues to uphold Cooper's veto. Rep. John Autry from Mecklenburg County - who has a transgender grandchild - became visibly angry, telling his colleagues they could stop the bill then and there. Rep. Deb Butler from New Hanover County also took aim at Mecklenburg County's newest Republican representative, Tricia Cotham, during her appeal. Butler said the House should support parents in making choices for their children, including getting them gender-affirming care and not just choosing between public, private, or charter schools. Notably, a bill authored by Cotham that was vetoed by Cooper passed by veto override, which will set up a charter school review board.

The Senate's first action late Wednesday afternoon was on another veto override bid entirely. In a 27-18 vote, the Senate completed the first half of an override vote on a bill requiring public school teachers in most circumstances to alert parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun. It would also prohibit instruction about gender identity and sexuality in K-4 classrooms, which critics have likened to the Florida law that opponents call “Don’t Say Gay.” The Senate immediately sent the bill to the House for a final vote Wednesday night.

The GOP holds veto-proof majorities in both chambers for the first time since 2018, affording Republicans a clear path to consider certain LGBTQ+ restrictions that had not previously gained traction in North Carolina.

Gender-affirming care is considered safe and medically necessary by the leading professional health associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the Endocrine Society. While trans minors very rarely receive surgical interventions, they are commonly prescribed drugs to delay puberty and sometimes begin taking hormones before they reach adulthood.

Parents of transgender and nonbinary children, like Elizabeth Waugh of Orange County, said they have been considering whether to move their families out of North Carolina so their children will have unrestricted access to gender-affirming care.

Waugh’s nonbinary child did not begin receiving treatment before Aug. 1 and would need to travel elsewhere if they decide they want to start taking hormones.

“I have felt like I had a lump in my throat for months," Waugh said Wednesday before the House vote. “Just talking to other families who are dealing with this, I mean, the pain that they are feeling, the suffering, the fear for their children — it's devastating.”

Another bill scheduled for override votes Wednesday in the House prohibits transgender girls from playing on girls’ middle school, high school and college sports teams. That veto override passed 74-45 and was sent to the Senate for a final vote. In a 27-18 vote in the state Senate, the bill passed and became law.

Bill supporters argue that legislation is needed to protect the safety and well-being of young female athletes and to preserve scholarship opportunities for them. But opponents say it's discrimination disguised as a safety precaution and would unfairly pick on a small number of students.

A former Olympic swimmer, Rep. Marcia Morey, spoke in House floor debate about the impact of that bill on young athletes.

“This bill affects 10-, 11-, 12-year-olds who are just starting to learn about athletics, about competition, about sportsmanship,” Morey, a Durham County Democrat, said. “To some of these kids, it could be their lifeline to self-confidence.”

Critics have said limits on transgender girls' participation in sports were discriminatory and have called it a measure disguised as a safety precaution that would unfairly pick on a small number of students.

But supporters of that bill such as Payton McNabb, a recent high school graduate from Murphy, argued that legislation is needed to protect the safety and well-being of young female athletes and to preserve scholarship opportunities for them.

“The veto of this bill was not only a veto on women’s rights, but a slap in the face to every female in the state,” said McNabb, who says she suffered a concussion and neck injury last year after a transgender athlete hit her in the head with a volleyball during a school match.

Local LGBTQ+ rights advocates are already bracing in expectation of both bills becoming law and have vowed to challenge the gender-affirming care ban in court.

