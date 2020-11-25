North Carolina Senate Democrats pick leadership for session

The Democratic Caucus announced in a news release Tuesday that it had held a virtual meeting to elect its leadership.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Democrats in North Carolina’s state Senate have returned four lawmakers to leadership positions for the upcoming session after the GOP defended its majorities in both chambers of the legislature.

Sen. Dan Blue of Wake County was elected to a fourth term as Senate Democratic leader.

Sen. Jay Chaudhuri of Wake County was elected to a second term as Senate Democratic Caucus Whip.