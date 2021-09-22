NC Senate maneuvers again to keep public records bill alive

It would make public short explanations of why an employee was transferred, demoted or suspended.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Senate Republicans have used another parliamentary maneuver to try to advance legislation that would increase public access to the personnel history of government employees.

The Senate voted Wednesday for a House notary measure with an amendment that inserts the personnel record language from another bill that cleared the Senate in June.

That language would make public short explanations of why an employee was transferred, demoted or suspended.

The measure approved in June — after a key bill deadline — has been idling.