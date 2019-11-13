NORFOLK, Va. —

On Wednesday, public impeachment hearings start on Capitol Hill.

It's only the fourth time ever in American history that the House of Representatives has launched a formal impeachment inquiry into a sitting president.

The first impeachment inquiry came in 1868 against Andrew Johnson, the 17th President of the United States.

The second impeachment inquiry into a sitting U.S. President was more than 100 years later when the house approved impeachment hearings for the 37th President of the United States, Richard Nixon.

In 1998, the House launched an impeachment inquiry into Former President Bill Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States.

Just months before President Donald Trump's fourth year of his first term as the 45th President of the United States, the House voted to launch a formal impeachment inquiry.

How do local lawmakers feel about the inquiry?

The two Republican representatives in our area both voted against the inquiry.

Congressman Rob Wittman for the 1st District of Virginia said he didn't support the impeachment inquiry resolution and voted to table Articles of Impeachment against the president in July. He said, in part:

At this point, it is too little too late, and this resolution does little to correct this partisan process or extend due process protections, ensure fairness or enhance transparency.

Congressman Greg Murphy for the 3rd District of North Carolina also voted against the inquiry. He said:

I am confident that justice will ultimately prevail, and I will continue to oppose this baseless investigation until it does.

On the Democratic side, our area has four representatives.

In Virginia, we have Elaine Luria, Bobby Scott and Donald McEachin. In North Carolina, we have G.K. Butterfield.

Congresswoman Luria for the 2nd District of Virginia has been outspoken about her stance on impeachment. On Tuesday, she said, in part:

I can tell you that what I've seen, what I've heard and what I learn each time I read one of these newly released transcripts is that I believe the President has committed impeachable offenses.

Congressman Scott for the 3rd District of Virginia also supported a formal impeachment inquiry.

Congressman McEachin for the 4th District of Virginia wasn't able to vote due to surgery, but he released a statement that said that he supports "efforts to clarify and outline the process for our constituents. Our constituents deserve to hear the many ways the president has betrayed our country and put our national security at risk for his own gain."

Congressman Butterfield for the 1st District of North Carolina didn't support three previous impeachment votes, but he eventually switched his vote to support it. He said, in part:

I am prepared to vote for an impeachment inquiry based on the evidence before me now.

Our representatives seem to be sticking with the sentiments of their own party.

How did the other former presidents fare in the impeachment inquiries against them?

Both Johnson and Clinton survived the impeachment process and were able to serve the rest of their terms. Nixon wasn't impeached either, but that's because he resigned before the House could vote.

