Northam signs 80 bills, including abortion coverage measure

RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he's signed 80 new bills into law.

Among them is a measure that will end a ban on abortion coverage for insurance plans offered through the health benefits exchange in Virginia.

The abortion legislation undoes a ban enacted during Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell’s administration that contained very narrow exceptions.

The legislation will allow insurers to cover abortion services but will not require them to.