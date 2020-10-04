Northam signs gun-control bills into law

Universal background checks, limiting handgun purchases to once a month and reporting lost or stolen firearms and are all now state law.

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam on Friday signed into law sweeping legislation to increase gun safety restrictions in the Commonwealth.

In a landmark move, Northam signed bills proposing universal background checks, child restrictions on access to guns, limits on handgun purchases per month, reporting lost or stolen firearms and an extreme risk protective order.

Gun control was and is still a popular point of debate in Virginia, but much of the conversation has been diluted in recent months since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Even in the midst of the outbreak, state Democrats are still working to fulfill high-profile action on gun control which they promised -- a singular mission that was highly contested by Republicans and many Virginians.

In response to the proposed changes, many localities passed resolutions to become Second Amendment sanctuaries, a move that's intended to protect the constitutional right to bear arms.

Below are explanations of the bills that Northam signed into law:

These policy changes come as no surprise after Democrats took over the majority of the statehouse last November.