NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Will the House of Representatives flip from Republican control to the Democrats next Tuesday?

Old Dominion University's Jesse Richman said, at an on-campus forum Thursday, historical trends suggest a transfer of power is certainly possible.

"Mid-term elections almost always feature losses for the President's party," he said. "That's a very typical pattern in the House of Representatives. If this is a typical mid-term election, Republicans will have fewer seats in the House of Representatives coming out of this election than they had going in."

One hundred forty-seven House seats are rated "competitive," Richman said. Of those seats, 110 are held by Republicans, and just 26 are held by Democrats. So, the GOP has more to defend.

Then there's the role of campaign money. Richman noted, the Democrats have an advantage there too.

"For the first time since 1998, Democrats in the Congressional election look poised to outspend Republicans," he said. "If you aggregate all the different sources of money, it's looking like $2.5 billion total in spending supporting Democrats, compared to about $2.2 billion supporting Republican candidates. Again, we haven't seen Democrats' level of spending edge in mid-term elections in decades."

Breaking down the numbers locally, Richman said 2nd District Democratic challenger Elaine Luria has three times as much money cash on hand as Republican incumbent Representative Scott Taylor.

Richman added anything could happen, and it depends upon who shows up to vote.

However, fellow ODU professor Josh Zingher pointed out that Democratic voters are more closely bunched together, thereby diminishing their impact.

"And that's the Democrats' problem," he said. "A lot of the time, Democrats are clustered in the cities. Those votes are not evenly spread out across districts."

Zingher pointed to the case of 3rd District Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott.

"He's going to win 70 percent 80 percent of the vote, maybe even higher," he said. "Well, that still doesn't get you any more representation in Congress than it does if you win 51 to 49."

One audience member asked about the possibility of voter fraud, suggesting her vote might not count, and asked if that fear could diminish voter turnout next Tuesday.

The president of the Hampton Roads chapter of the League of Women Voters expressed confidence in the system.

"The risk is there, I don't deny that.," said Martha Rollins. "But the confidence in the American system partly comes out of the fact of, it is each community having its own citizens at the polls, and many eyes seeing the whole system."

