North Carolina Republicans sweep eight judicial elections for the first time in state history

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley has conceded the 2020 election to Republican Justice Paul Newby.

Beasley released a statement following her concession.

“Today, I called Justice Newby to congratulate him on winning the election for Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. I offer my very best to him and his family as he moves into that new role," she said.

"To serve this state and the people of North Carolina has been the greatest honor of my life," Beasley continued.

The 2020 election is the first time in history Republicans swept all eight statewide judicial races in North Carolina. North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Wheatley called Newby's campaign "phenomenal."

"These strategic victories are not an accident but the result of our hard-working volunteers, staff, and candidates across North Carolina, who worked tirelessly to elect conservative judges," Wheatley said.

State House Speaker Tim Moore chimed in his congratulations to Newby on Saturday in a release.