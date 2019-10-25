NORFOLK, Virginia — As political ads spread across all platforms in the Commonwealth, the exhaustion from the negativity is spreading among voters just as quickly.

“Whenever you're scrolling on Instagram or whenever you're scrolling on social media of any kind, it’s just bombarded with ads,” said Seth Pekoe.

“I've seen quite a bit,” said Sheena Inge. “I’m kind of tired of it. It’s too much."



Voters are also feeling burnt out from the impeachment drama unfolding in the White House as Democrats and Republicans battle for power in Washington D.C.

“Definitely checked out,” said Kyle Dawson. “I feel like it’s feeling like more of a soap opera right now and it’s kind of disgruntling for me as a citizen because I feel like this should be a more honorable process.”

Old Dominion University Assistant Political Science Professor Joshua Zingher said once Election Day comes, it will go one of two ways: voters will be even more excited to vote or they'll feel indifferent.

“You know, Trump is not on the ballot in Virginia state legislative elections in 2019, but I think this election will very much hinge on people’s perceptions of Donald Trump,” said Zingher.

As the pressure intensifies for Republicans and Democrats to gain or retain power, 13News Now spoke with voters who said they’re ready.

“I think people are excited because they can get to vote,” said Yvonne Johnson. “The people who didn't get to vote, they get a chance to vote and I hope everybody comes out and votes because I’m going to be up there voting too.”

"Come November, that's the one time that I can make a difference and make an impact and that should be my focus instead of trying to keep up with all the ads and all the scandals and the stories that are coming out," said Seth Pekoe.

Virginia statewide elections take place on November 5, with every House and Senate seat up for grabs.

