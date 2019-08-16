HAMPTON, Va. — Stories, experiences, and visions will be carried out at the African American Political Luncheon and Panel Discussion.

The panelist for the discussion includes Former Governor Douglas Wilder, Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton, Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott, and Former Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Mayor, and North Carolina State Senator Howard Lee.

The event will be hosted by Bryon Pitts of ABC Nightline, CBS Evening News, and 60 Minutes.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck organized this panel along with a series of other programs, events, and exhibits that commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first Africans brought to North America.

They arrived in August 1619 at Point Comfort in Hampton, Virginia. To find more events on the honor of the 400th anniversary, check out Hampton VA 2019 Commemorative Commission website.

The luncheon and discussion are on August 23 at noon to 3 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased online.

For more information, call 757-727-8311.

Watch 13News Now's Award-Winning Documentary about the first Africans arrival: