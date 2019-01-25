WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Good news for the 800-thousand civil servants either working without pay--such as 42-thousand active duty coast guard members or the hundreds of thousands of other workers at nine federal agencies who have been furloughed during this, the nation's longest government shutdown.

On Day 35, President Donald Trump backed down from his $ 5.7 billion dollar demand for a southern border wall while lawmakers negotiate a border security agreement.

"I will make sure all employees receive their back pay very quickly or as soon as possible," said Mr. Trump. "It will happen fast."

The president went on to praise the workers.

"I want to thank all the incredible employees and their families who have shown such extraordinary devotion in the face of the recent hardship," he said. "You're fantastic people, you're incredible patriots."

Local members of Congress reacted swiftly.

"From my first day in office, the solution to this shutdown has been clear – reopen the government first, give federal employees their back pay, and then start negotiations on border security," said Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria.

"We can negotiate policy differences without closing the government, without depriving dedicated workers of their paychecks, and without depriving Americans of needed services," Fourth District Congressman Donald McEachin said.

But the nation could be right back where it started--three weeks from today--if, President Trump doesn't get his border wall money. He said if that doesn't happen, he's ready to shut down the government again on February 15th.