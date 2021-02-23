Poll: 61% of Virginia Republican voters say Biden win not legitimate

The survey also shows voters blame the feds, not the state, for a slow vaccination rollout.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is from a February 19, 2021 poll.

A new survey from the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University shows 68% of Virginia voters believe President Joe Biden's election win was legitimate.

But 61% of Virginia Republican voters surveyed say Biden did not win legitimately.

About 56% of Virginia voters say Biden will be a successful president. Compared to 69% of Republican voters who say he will be unsuccessful to 2% of Democrats and 33% of independent voters.

“This is the new Lost Cause in Virginia politics,” said Dr. Quentin Kidd, academic director of the Wason Center.

“A solid majority of Republican voters’ refusal to accept the legitimacy of Biden’s election is bound to stir up the contest for the Republican nomination for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.”

When it comes to past presidents, 54% of Virginia voters say former President Donald Trump is worse.

The survey also asked about other key issues including COVID-19 pandemic, economy, climate change, health care, racial inequality and immigration.

More than twice as many voters blame the federal government (46%) than the state government (20%) for the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the poll.

Here are some other key findings:

A majority of Virginia voters are confident that Biden will strike the right balance in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic (64%) and racial inequality (53%). President Joe Biden’s approval rating sits at 57%, and he receives his highest marks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic (67% approve to 25% disapprove).

The results of this survey are based on interviews of 1,005 Virginia registered voters, conducted Jan. 31-Feb. 14, 2021.