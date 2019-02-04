NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University released a new national poll on Tuesday.

They found that four out of five Republican voters say major, national media organizations publish false news reports for political purposes.

Sixty-one percent of independents and 31 percent of Democrats had the same belief.

“President Trump’s rhetoric appears to be having a massive impact on voter confidence in the media,” said Wason Center Assistant Director Rachel Bitecofer in a news release. “Although confidence in media has been declining for the past few decades, this represents a sharp decline in trust, which carries serious implications.”

Politics also continues to polarize the country.

Seven out of 10 Republicans say the views of Democrats are a threat to the country, while 55 percent of Democrats say the same about Republicans.

The poll was conducted between February 3 and February 17, 2019, from a survey of 1,001 likely voters. The margin of error is +/- 3.2 percent