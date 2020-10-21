Poll: Elaine Luria leads Scott Taylor in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District race

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Wason Center released a new poll showing Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria leading Republican challenger Scott Taylor, 50 to 43 percent.
The new poll on Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District race found Taylor's election fraud is still weighing his campaign down.
The poll also said the top three concerns among voters this election season are the economy, COVID-19, and health care.
Taylor reacted on Twitter and said, "We have gotten feedback on CNU poll and were told the questions were very unfavorable to us. Here is their poll, 2 years ago, which showed us up by 7 at the same time (we lost by two). Let’s go!"