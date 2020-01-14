Portsmouth City Council to vote on adopting Second Amendment resolution

Portsmouth is taking up the discussion of possibly declaring itself as a city that supports Second Amendment Rights.

The discussion over Second Amendment rights has erupted in and around Hampton Roads. City after city continues to pass or discuss resolutions over becoming sanctuary or constitutional cities with hundreds of residents overflowing council chambers.

And now it's Portsmouth's turn.

On the agenda for the Portsmouth City Council meeting Tuesday night is a resolution "in support of Second Amendment rights and expressing commitment to respect, preserve, and uphold the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article I, § 13 of the Virginia Constitution."

Localities like Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Gloucester County, Isle of Wight, and Mathews County have all taken up and passed similar resolutions. Hampton City Council withdrew their resolution citing they didn't want to make it appear that the city would use its power to go against state law.

This is all in response to a set of gun control bills that could easily pass through a majority-Democrat General Assembly.

State leaders have already made it clear these resolutions are only symbolic in power and will do nothing to stop them from passing common-sense gun measures.

Lawmakers reconvened for the 2020 General Assembly session last week. Bills that push for banning firearms in public spaces during permitted events, limiting the number of handgun purchases a month and "red flag" ordinances have already passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee.