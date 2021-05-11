President Biden gives statement following failed assassination attempt of Iraqi leader

President Joe Biden has come forward with a statement following a failed assassination attempt on the life of Iraqi leader Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

BAGHDAD, Iraq — Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's residence was the target of a recent assassination attempt. The attempt failed, and President Joe Biden has now come forward with a statement on the incident.

Tensions were high in Baghdad as Iran-backed militias refused to accept last month's parliamentary election results. Security forces were then deployed throughout Baghdad on Sunday after armed drones targeted Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's residence.

Seven of the prime minister's security guards were wounded in the attack within Baghdad's Green Zone. Mustafa al-Kadhimi reportedly suffered a light cut during the attack, later appearing on Iraqi television with a bandage on his left hand. Photos show smashed windows and destroyed doors at the prime minister's residence.

President Joe Biden has offered a statement on the recent assassination attempt. Condemning the attack, Biden demands that those responsible for the attack be held accountable. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt.

President Biden's full statement is below:

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhimi. I am relieved the Prime Minister was not injured and commend the leadership he has shown in calling for calm, restraint, and dialogue to protect the institutions of the state and strengthen the democracy Iraqis so richly deserve.