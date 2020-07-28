Trump to accept RNC nomination in North Carolina

The president did not say whether his acceptance would be happening in Charlotte, where convention delegates will be making the nomination.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump said he will accept the Republican nomination for the presidency somewhere in North Carolina.

“All I know is I’ll be in North Carolina,” Trump told Raleigh NBC affiliate WRAL on Monday. ”I am really honored to do it in North Carolina.”

The Republican National Convention was scheduled to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina in August. When North Carolina coronavirus health restrictions meant the president and the Republican National Committee could not hold a convention with full attendance, the convention’s celebratory events were moved to Jacksonville, Florida. The RNC’s procedural events, including the vote by the delegates to nominate a party candidate, were still scheduled to be held in Charlotte.

“We have a lot of the delegates [in Charlotte] and that’ll be a nomination process. And that’s essentially where the nomination is formalized,” Trump said.

That’s a reversal for Trump who previously criticized North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the state’s plan to reopen businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Charlotte said in a statement last week, “We have an agreement in place with the Republican National Committee to host a substantially scaled down business meeting and that is what we are planning to do.”

In an email from City Attorney Patrick Baker to the RNC’s legal team on July 20, it notes the Arena License Agreement was terminated July 15th.

The Carolina Panthers responded to WCNC and said nothing is being planned at Bank of America Stadium.

The Charlotte Knights told WCNC that the RNC has not been in contact about the use of Truist Field since the move to Florida.

Governor Cooper said in a news conference Tuesday he has not received any notice from the RNC or Trump administration about the change in location for the acceptance speech

“He’s welcome to come, but nothing has changed about our resolve to keep healthy and safety first,” Cooper said.

...then tell them they will not be able to gain entry. Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

Earlier this month, Trump announced the cancellation of the Jacksonville events as coronavirus cases continued to rise in Florida.

Trump did not say where in North Carolina he will be accepting the party’s nomination. He said an announcement could come as early as this week.

WCNC also contacted the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA), which manages operations at the Charlotte Convention Center, Bojangles’ Coliseum, Spectrum Center, and more, to see if any CRVA venues can be utilized but did not receive a response by 5 p.m. Tuesday.