President Trump to visit North Carolina Monday

The White House confirmed President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump will be in Asheville as the Republican National Convention kicks off in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump will be in Mills River, North Carolina Monday as the Republican National Convention gets started in Charlotte.

According to White House spokesman Peter Hoffman, the president, as well as Ivanka Trump and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue will tour a Farmers to Families Food Box program site and discuss their support for the agriculture industry.

The organization, which was is supported by the CARES Act and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act helps support America's farmers and connect food insecure families with nutritious options. The White House says the Farmers to Families Food Box program has delivered nearly 70 million family-sized food boxes containing fresh produce to people in need during the pandemic.

This will be President Trump's eleventh visit to North Carolina and he is scheduled to deliver remarks after touring the Mills River facility, just outside Asheville.